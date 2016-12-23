Record numbers expected for traveling during holiday season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The holidays can be the happiest time of the year, but it can also be the busiest.

Travel industry groups predict Friday will be one of the busiest days to hit road or the friendly skies. The hustle and bustle kind of comes in waves, but overall it has certainly been a busier than usual day at Albany International Airport with all flights running right on time.

Long lines formed dark and early at Albany International Airport Friday morning for those 6 a.m. flights.

“It’s surprising how many people are awake at 5 in the morning to get on the plane,” traveler Chris Putnam said.

“Today was the best day for work and she’s only missing one day of school,” traveler Katherine Kent explained.

Kent and her daughter are anxious to get to Seattle for their holiday surprise.

“They have no idea we’re coming,” Kent said.

Putnam and his family are escaping the cold to spend their Christmas on a cruise in the Caribbean.

“We used to go away after Christmas but as we’ve grown older and the kids grow older they want to be with their cousins, so are the cousins going on the cruise? Yes, there will be 17 of us,” Putnam said.

While this crowd got stuck in one of the longer lines of the day, a few holiday jingles helped pass the time and ease any flier frustrations.

“It’s great [and] it helps when it’s so early in the morning,” Kent said.

Sax-O-Claus and his jazzy elf, Josh, stopped by to keep the holiday cheer alive.

“We’re here because we love it and because we can put smiles on people’s faces,” Santa explained.

“They’re hot in their coats and its stressful, but they’re moving and grooving a little bit and having a good time,” Josh said.

More than 100 million people are expected to travel somewhere for the holidays this year whether it be by plane, train or in a car. Triple A is anticipating that they’ll have to help out some 980 thousand drivers somewhere along the road in the next few days for flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts.

Drivers should have their vehicles inspected by a trusted repair shop.