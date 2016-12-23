Police: Rhode Island man had over 8000 images of child porn

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A 38-year-old West Warwick man appeared in court Wednesday after being arrested for child pornography.

Police claim that Joseph Seymour had more than 8,000 images of child pornography on a digital storage device that he was mailing through a commercial courier.

According to the court, the storage device was first brought to law enforcement’s attention in Tempe, Arizona back in July. The hard drive had been sent to a Tempe-based repair service by a Rhode Island manufacturer. The Tempe Police Department were notified of the content by the company and then the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force was notified.

Police stated that the device had information that identified Seymour as the owner.

On Wednesday, officials said a court-authorized search was conducted and multiple computers and digital storage devices were seized.