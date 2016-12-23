Police: Pedestrian struck, killed on Washington Avenue Extension

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington Avenue Extension was shut down in both directions from Fuller Road to Route 155 for several hours Friday night after a fatal one-car accident.

Police say a man was struck and killed by a car traveling in the Eastbound lane on Washington Avenue Extension Friday night around 7:15 p.m.

The pedestrian sustained series injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the driver stopped after he struck the pedestrian and has been cooperating with police. He was taken to Albany Med as a precaution.

Police say the accident remains under investigation. Investigators performed a “live scan” of the area that can be used to determine the cause of the accident.

That part of the road has since reopened.