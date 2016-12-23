Police arrest man accused of breaking into pub, stealing over $1,000

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say a Chatham man was arrested for breaking into a pub and stealing over $1,000.

Police say they were dispatched around 8 p.m. on Dec. 12 to the People’s Pub in the Village of Chatham after the owner of the pub believed someone had broken in, and was still inside. The owner received notice from his security service on his cellphone that included video of a male subject still inside the pub. The establishment was closed and the owner was not there at the time.

When police arrived, they found that the subject had left the scene prior to the arrival of police units.

It was reported that a safe was broken into and approximately $1,500 was stolen. Police also say it was reported that video footage showed the suspect eating food from the kitchen.

On Dec. 15, police arrested Eric Boughton, 30, of Chatham and charged him with burglary in the third degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree.

Boughton was arraigned and remanded to the Columbia County Jail.