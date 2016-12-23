N.Y. Trump campaign co-chair slams Obama

In this April 1, 2014 photo, Donald Trump, left, is joined by Carl Paladino during a gun rights rally at the Empire State Plaza in Albany, N.Y. Paladino, who is currently who is helping to run Donald Trump's New York campaign, is being challenged for his seat on the Buffalo school board by an 18-year-old high school senior. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Buffalo business man who once ran for governor of New York says he wants to see President Barack Obama die from mad cow disease and the first lady “return to being a male.”

Carl Paladino also co-chaired Donald Trump’s New York campaign. He made the comments in response to a survey by Artvoice, a buffalo newspaper. The publication wanted to know what people are wishing for, for the New Year.

In his remarks, he also made references to Michelle Obama living with a gorilla in Zimbabwe. Paladino confirmed that he did indeed make those comments when asked by the Associated Press.

On Friday, Governor Cuomo issued a statement in response, which read, in part:

“Paladino has a long history of racist and incendiary comments. His remarks do not reflect the sentiments or opinions of any real New Yorkers and he has embarrassed the good people of the state with his latest hate-filled rage.”

