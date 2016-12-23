Man struck, killed on Washington Avenue Extension has been identified; friends speak out

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “You develop a bond with somebody. It’s more than just a friendship, it’s like family,” said Wille Turner.

Family, that’s who Gregory Abram-Skinner was to Willie Turner. Greg wasn’t just his roommate or best friend, he was family.

“It’s just hard,” said Turner.

Police say 21-year-old Gregory Abram – Skinner was struck and killed by a car traveling in the Eastbound lane on Washington Avenue Extension Friday night around 7:15 p.m.

Skinner sustained series injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He usually messages me around like the same time whether it’s like a little picture or just like asking me how I’m doing or anything like that, how’s work?,” said Turner.

When Willie didn’t get that normal check-in from Greg, he knew something was wrong. Immediately after hearing the news, he went to the scene.

“I was devastated completely,” said Turner.

He’s still devastated but he’s trying to remember the good times. Cracking jokes on their coach, talking for hours about life, and playing video games.

“Everybody’s going to miss him. Everybody’s heart is broken,” said Turner.

Willie says though he and the rest of Greg’s loved ones will just have to take it one day at a time.

“Everybody’s gonna feel this pain and it’s because of the impact that he had. It’s because of the type of friend that he was,” said Turner.

But it will still be hard to forget how much life Greg had ahead of him.

“Didn’t even live his life, where he actually just went out, where he traveled, where he went places. He has yet to experience that and he’s not going to,” said Turner.

Police say the accident remains under investigation. Investigators performed a “live scan” of the area that can be used to determine the cause of the accident.

Officials say the driver stopped after he struck Skinner and has been cooperating with police. He was taken to Albany Med as a precaution.

That part of the road has since reopened.