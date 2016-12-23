Man arrested in Colorado for Texas slayings of wife and 3-month-old son

The Associated Press/KTVT Published:
texas-slayings

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP/KTVT) – A Fort Worth man has been arrested in Colorado on capital murder charges for the slayings last week of his wife and their 3-month-old son at their Texas home.

Fort Worth authorities say 35-year-old Craig Vandewege was pulled over for a traffic stop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, after police received a call Wednesday night that a man at a convenience store was talking about a murder. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports (http://bit.ly/2hhSEt6) he was carrying two pistols and had two other firearms in his car.

Authorities aren’t saying what evidence they have linking Vandewege to the deaths of his 36-year-old wife, Shanna, and their son, Diederick. Both had their throats slit. Their funerals were this week in Colorado.

Vandewege was being held Thursday on $1 million bail.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s