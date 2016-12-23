Last minute holiday shopping may pay off in savings

ALBANY, N.Y. – Last minute shoppers, count yourselves lucky. The procrastinating may pay off with huge savings this holiday.

Forget the gift card because the deals keep coming.

Christmas is two days away and retailers across the country are wheeling out big savings, cleaning house before the even steeper post-Christmas promotions begin.

Hitha Herzog, Chief Research Officer for H-Squared Research says retailers overstock for the holidays.

“You’re going to see massive discounts,” he says. “They just want to get that merchandise out.”

Right now Kohls is taking an extra 20% off orders $100 or more and 15% of orders under $100. Just buy online and pick up your items in store.

Target is filled with discounted gifts. 20% off some Legos, and $70 off the Apple Watch Series 1.

At Gap all men’s and women’s clothes not already on sale are now 50% off.

If you’d rather shop from home, Amazon has you covered with their “procrastinator’s delight” deal. If you live in one of their more than 30 metro areas you can order on Amazon now up until 9:45 p.m. Christmas Eve and get your gifts delivered by Midnight.

Here’s a look at some local holiday store hours:

TOYS R US: OPEN NOW UNTIL 9 p.m. SAT

COLONIE CENTER:

FRI – 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

SAT – 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Crossgates:

Fri – Closes 11 p.m.

Sat – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart:

Sat 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m

BEST BUY:

Fri: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sat: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TARGET:

Fri – Closes 12 a.m.

Sat – 7:00 am – 10:00 pm (closing hours vary depending on location)