Early morning fire in Westerlo leaves family devastated just before Christmas

WESTERLO, NY (NEWS10) – A local community wasted no time pitching in to help a Westerlo family get through the holidays after early morning house fire.

The Westerlo Fire Company responded to a call for a structure fire at 6451 Rroute 32 in Westerlo. When firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire in the attic area and roof.

The Deputy Fire Chief says mutual aid arrived quickly and the fire was knocked down.

No one was home at the time of the fire but the family who lives there was visibly upset. The fire department was desperately trying to help save their valuables.

“We are trying to salvage as much as we can for the homeowners, of course this time of year there are a lot of Christmas presents and Christmas cheer in the house and we’re trying to save as much of that as we can for them,” said Deputy Fire Chief Tom Diederich. “Already our team has brought out a lot of Christmas presents and stuff that they’ve saved for the family.”

Volunteer firefighters with the Westerlo and Greenville fire departments were on hand no only to put out the fire, but to give out some hugs.

When people call for help, we’re there,” said Deputy Chief Tom Diederich.

Greenville Assistant Fire Chief Clif Powell says the property has been in the family for years, belonging to the current owner’s father. When Powell arrived at the scene of the fire Friday morning, he realized it was his mother-in-law’s home, where his brother-in-law’s family also lives.

“A fire is hard anytime, but during the holiday season, especially a couple days before Christmas it’s a lot harder,” said Powell.

Firefighters tried to salvage what they could, but the family will nor be spending Christmas in their home, and unfortunately lost some necessities to the fire.

“Most of it was some clothing, some baby clothing, and stuff like that in the one bedroom,” said Powell. “The baby is four months old, so a lot of that stuff is still new to them.”

“You know they may have lost their Christmas dinner, though who knows what,” said Deputy Chief Diederich. “You know if they’ve gone and done that shopping, and there’s no electricity in the house now due to the severe damage. So they may not have that.”

Volunteers and the community quickly came up with a plan to help the family.

Anyone who wants to help can make monetary donations to Dorothy Bishop at the National Bank of Coxsackie in Greenville. If the bank is closed, donations can be placed in the overnight drop box.

“It gives us a warm feeling that we were able to help them,” said Diederich. “That’s why we volunteer. That’s why we belong to our organizations.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but officials say it may have started near the chimney.