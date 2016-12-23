Deputy saves dog shot in the face, and pays for her surgery

PHOENIX, AZ (WCMH) —  When the deputy saw the bleeding dog he knew he had to save her, and when he found out the owner couldn’t pay for the surgery, he paid for it.

According to KPHO, Ginger the dog was shot in the face by a neighbor after she burrowed under a fence and into their backyard.

When Deputy Brian Bowling, a former U.S. Army Flight Medic in Afghanistan, found her he immediately began to help her.

“Kind of had a little flashback to that. Cause we had seen military, working dogs over there that were blown up by IED’s and shot and that’s kind of what went through my head. I thought I had to do anything I could to save its life,” said Bowling.

Bowling rushed the dog to an animal hospital where X-rays showed Ginger needed surgery.

“It was heart wrenching but I knew I didn’t want her to suffer anymore. I finally said, okay, I don’t have these funds. I have to put the dog down,” Ginger’s owner Hayley Miller told KPHO.

But Bowling wasn’t going to let that happen. “It didn’t seem right to allow a dog that had survived so much, that had survived a gunshot wound to the head, to just die because its owner just didn’t have the financial means at the moment,” he said.

So Bowling used his own funds and paid $2,500 to save Ginger’s life again.

Miller said she can’t think Bowling enough, “I couldn’t even cry.  I was like so. . I just had to go with the whole thing for a few days. I just. .I was in shock, I still can’t talk about it properly.”

