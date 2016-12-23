Community holds vigil for boy trapped and killed in tragic snowbank accident

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s been nearly two weeks since the tragic death of Joshua Demarest, the young boy who died in a snowbank in Greenwich.

The tight-knit community held a vigil Friday night, once of the many ways he’s being remembered by those who knew him.

The area of Greenwich Central Schools is typically a quiet area in the evening, but on Friday night, a large group of people gathered, all of them close friends and family of 12-year-old Joshua Demarest.

Those who knew him described his passion for football and playing pranks, all in good fun.

“He was an all-around good kid, and played a couple pranks on my sister and myself,” said one of Demarest’s friends. “Whether it be putting buckets of water above our doors, when we opened them, buckets of water would fall on us.”

Messages of hope and inspiration were written on a poster alongside a picture of Joshua.

Demarest’s family was hit with the tough news of Demarest’s death Tuesday night, the same day Demarest’s grandmother died.

“It was surreal for us, so I can only imagine how surreal it was for Rachel,” said Richie Barber, a close family friend.

“Joshua was very well-loved, and his grandma was very well-loved,” said Sandy McClure, another family friend. “We will miss them very much.”

A moment of silence was held, and afterward Demarest’s friends shared their best memories of him.

“It’s not just this community. People from Schuylerville showed up that had no connection – just to show their support,” said Barber. “So other towns are showing up as well that didn’t even know Josh.

“Rachel is our really, really close best friend now and her kids are our kids now,” said family-friend April Blackhat. “We all just came together.”

Attendees lit candles and released heart-shaped balloons into the sky. Everyone watched them go, staring up into the sky with hopes Josh is looking back down at them.