Abandoned as a baby, Greene County woman finds family 67 years later

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Twas the night before Christmas of 2015 when News10 ABC’s John Gray told the story of a baby, abandoned on a doorstep in Albany 67 years ago. It was front page news back in 1949. In addition to the baby, two mysteries were both that night. Who was the mother, and what became of the child?

News10 ABC found the child, now all grown up, last December living in Greene County. After being left on the doorstep, she was adopted by a nice couple and given the name Christine.

Even though she grew up to have a wonderful life, she married and had kids, Christine always wondered who her biological mother was, and if she had a family out there, or siblings she had never met.

News10’s original story in 2015 garnered high amounts of buzz and shares on social media. Many people ended up seeing the story, including a DNA detective, who reached out to News10’s John Gray. The detective wanted to help.

That’s when it happened, Christine’s Christmas wish was finally answered, thanks to that detective, and some modern science.

“I did a DNA sample,” says Christine. “Which matched up to a Kathy Burton who was related to my mother.”

From that lead the detective learned Christina’s biological mother was a woman named Paula Burton. She spent her whole life in the Capital Region and died 22 years ago.

Christine learned she has five half-siblings, two half-sisters who are both deceased, and two half-brothers she hasn’t yet had luck reaching.

However, one of her half-sister’s husbands is still alive and was able to fill on all the missing pieces of her life, sharing photos of her biological mother and the family she never knew she had.

“I am disappointed, yes, that I didn’t get to know my sisters before they passed on,” says Christine. “but I’m very happy that I was able to find out as much as I found out.”

Christine has met with her brother-in-law and some long-lost nieces. They’ve hung out and became fast friends. It’s the Christmas present she’s always wanted.

On a cold winter night long ago, a little girl came into the world alone. Now her heart is full, her family has grown, and she’s no longer haunted by the ghosts of Christmas past.

“Knowing where I came from, and some of the circumstances, ya know,” says Christine. “A year ago I didn’t know this. I’m extremely happy.”