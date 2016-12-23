A Christmas wish for Larry

PITTSFIELD, MA (NEWS10) – In the spirit of the holidays, people are always looking for a way to give back. Sometimes, helping someone in need is as easy as sending a card.

One resident of Pittsfield spent much of his life-giving to the community and now in his hardest times, is being shown love in return, right in time for his favorite holiday.

“My name is Larry. Good morning. This is my latest forecast,” said Larry Guay.

Everything Larry does, he does with a smile and sometimes a song.

“He’s just such a positive person that it just brightens up everybody’s day,” said Officer Steven Hunt.

Even Pittsfield Police officers say the day they brought him in 48 years ago and made him an honorary member, all of their lives changed for the better.

“Officer LaClaren at the time heard what sounded like fireworks in the commons and he went over and wound up rescuing Larry from a group of kids that were throwing fireworks at him,” said Officer Hunt.

Since then Larry has given to the community he loves so much.

And he’s never stopped, even after just a few weeks ago, when he got the devastating news he was diagnosed with Leukemia.

And that’s when the cards and gifts started coming.

“Yesterday they came in from Michigan, Ohio, Arizona, North Carolina; he’s getting like bundles of cards from police departments around the country. My 4-year-old and 6-year-old definitely wanted to make a card for him,” said Officer Hunt.

Despite his difficult battle, his eyes glow with every card he opens, making his Christmas time that much more special for such a generous man.

“I talk to a lot of people and they love it. And I say thank you very much. We’re having a nice time and everything. That’s what it’s all about,” said Larry.

“Larry has been so kind to people for so many years and he’s done so much for people this is their chance to say thank you,” said Officer Hunt.

The season of giving and receiving.

The Pittsfield Police Department is asking everyone to send a Christmas card to Larry to make this Christmas a bright one.

They can be sent to the Pittsfield Police Department at 39 Allen Street Pittsfield, MA 01201