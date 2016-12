Abby is a four-year-old domestic shorthair cat at the Mohawk Hudson Humane society.

She’s a sweet girl with a big heart. For her health it would be best for her to be placed on a diet to lose some weight.

She would do best in a quiet home where she can be spoiled and have her diet monitored.

“I know I’m not a kitten

I know I’m sort of fat,

But if you were to adopt me, I’ll be your loving cat.”

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society: 518-434-8128