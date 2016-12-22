Veterans Miracle Center spreading cheer, and winter coats, to veterans in need

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The holidays can be a tough time of year for military veterans, but the Veterans Miracle Center is helping vets get far more than just gifts under the tree.

The Veterans Miracle Center looks just like a store. It has everything from warm winter coats, shoes, kitchen supplies, and even food. The only thing it doesn’t have is a cash register.

Kenneth served our country, and Thursday the Veterans Miracle Center is serving him. He says it’s an overwhelming experience.

Kenneth, like any other veteran or active duty military member, is invited to browse the shelves and take whatever he needs.

“We are grateful to have people like this in our lives,” said Powell. “We appreciate you guys, we really do.”

Rosemary Smith, who comes from a military family, passed up retirement to volunteer here five days a week.

“When they come in in this type of weather and they got holes in the bottom of their shoes, we make sure they leave here with at least a pair of boots,” said Smith.

Smith says veterans don’t just walk away with material goods.

“That’s a big point, you gotta make them laugh,” said Smith. “Cause some of them come in here and they’re not very happy, but when they leave they are!”

The donations come in from all over the place, and it’s all sorted out in the Miracle Center warehouse. Some of it goes to supply the Veterans Miracle Center, the rest helps out countries in need all across the world.

Call to volunteer or make an appointment by calling the center at (518)-486-8398.