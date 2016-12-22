Trump names senior communications team

NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is announcing his senior communications team.

The transition office said Thursday that Sean Spicer will be White House press secretary. Spicer is the former communications director for the Republican National Committee.

Jason Miller will be the director of communications. Campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks will be director of strategic communications, while Dan Scavino will be director of social media.

Hicks and Scavino were original members of the Republican businessman’s campaign. Miller joined after Trump became the presumptive nominee.

And Spicer is an ally of incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus who took a more central role during the transition.

Campaign manager Kellyanne Conway is the frequent TV presence who will serve as counselor to the president.