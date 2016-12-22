Tech Talk: Flying in the drone zone

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s not too late to get a drone for Christmas. Whether you’re getting one or giving one as a present, there are a few things you should know before opening that drone up on the 25th.

Drones are taking off as one of the hottest tech toys this season. “They’re really nice for taking pictures of your house,” said Terry Kline, who already owns two drones himself.

“The Phantom is really nice. You can just put it up and let go of it and it’ll sit there,” Kline explained.

This year landing one under the tree is getting cheaper! The Standard 3 model started out at $1,000 dropped to $700 before the holidays and now you can find out online for about $400.

“Start out with one of the entry level ones. Get them to have fun with it,” said Matthew Pothier from Best Buy.

Prices for drones range from $65 all the way up to $1,000 for a drone outfitted with a 4K camera, a long lasting battery, and one that can fly as far as three miles out. Many come with a small SD card that can let you record up to 25 minutes worth of aerial footage.

If you’re looking for something small and portable check out the PROTOCOL model that fits in the palm of your hand.

“There is a tiny camera in front if it if you want to hook it up to your computer use a micro USB.,, ” said Pothier.

Some drones even have a beginners mo so you can try your hand at flying without crashing into a tree.

“Helps you make sure it hovers without falling on the ground. When you are flying just as when you are new to driving, don’t worry, don’t freak out, don’t grip the controls. Relax and have fun with it,” he said.

Now there are new rules to follow. Most of the bigger drones, that’s anything more than .55 pounds have to be registered with the FAA.

If you are brand new to the game of drones visit https://www.faa.gov/uas/ for more information on what you need to know.