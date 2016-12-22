Report: ISIS publishes list of churches to attack around the holidays

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Vocativ reports that ISIS has published a list of churches for its followers to attack during the holiday season.

A user published the list in a pro-ISIS group on Telegram. The list includes a public directory of churches across all 50 states. Churches in Canada, France, and the Netherlands were also listed.

Vocativ says users are calling for “bloody celebrations in the Christian New Year” and to “turn the Christian New Year into a bloody horror movie.”

The news organization did not publish the list of churches.

ISIS has published a similar list before including a kill list with 8,000 names and addresses.