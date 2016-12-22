Police: Sandwich links man to recent burglaries in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – A half-eaten peanut butter and jelly sandwich found at the scene leads Wyoming police to arrest a burglary suspect.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that Zachery Munoz has pleaded not guilty to three counts of burglary.

Cheyenne police say someone on three separate occasions in September stole power tools and equipment from a business. In the first case, police say they found a half-eaten peanut butter and jelly sandwich at the scene. They dubbed the suspect the “PB&J burglar.”

Police say subsequent DNA testing done at the Wyoming State Crime Lab linked 26-year-old Munoz to the sandwich.

He entered a plea earlier this month, and his trial is scheduled for February.