Police: Man drags 16-year-old with his vehicle after argument over drugs

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 16-year-old is being for treated for injuries after police say he was dragged by a vehicle about 500 feet on Lake Street in Stillwater.

Police say the incident stems from an argument the victim had with Caeden Gilhaeny, 18, of Saratoga Springs, during a drug transaction.

During the argument, Gilhaeny is accused of driving away with the victim partially in the passenger window.

The incident happened back in August, but Gilhaeny was arrested over the weekend.

Gilhaeny is charged with first-degree reckless endangerment.

He was released on an appearance ticket appear in court next month.