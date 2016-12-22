Person seriously injured after driving car into back of plow truck near exit 15 on Northway

By Published: Updated:
crash-exit-15

SARATOGA, NY (NEWS10) – The left and center lanes remain closed on I-87 southbound near exit 15 due to a crash Thursday morning.

New York State Police confirm one person was seriously injured after hitting the back of a plow truck just before 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the plow was entering southbound lanes when it was struck by a black sedan.

The driver of the car was taken to Saratoga Hospital and transported to Albany Medical Center where he remains in serious condition.

State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the NY State Police Wilton barracks at 518-583-7000.

Police have also confirmed that a state trooper making his way to the crash hit a patch of ice and collided with a tractor-trailer. No injuries or tickets were reported from that accident.

News10ABC has a crew on the scene and will bring you updates as soon as they become available.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s