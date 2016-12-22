Momentive strikers celebrate their ‘Faith on the Line”

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Momentive workers have been on strike for nearly five weeks, marching 24 hours a day, fighting for a fair contract.

With the holidays rapidly approaching, many are missing out on the regular routines of their lives. So Thursday a religious service was held on the road for all to celebrate the upcoming holidays.

They called it “Faith on the Line.”

“We figured instead of having them come to church, we would bring church here,” said Mark Emanatian, from Capital District Area Labor Federation. “Faith has a huge part of these people’s lives, and we just thought it was important to reinforce that.”

The idea came from a clergy day held for the Honeywell workers on Green Island this summer.

Thursday’s service included ministers, priests, reverends, nuns, and a bishop. Reverend McKinley Johnson says no matter what their religion, they all want the same thing.

“Most of us believe in God, trust in God, love God and believe in his principals of fair play, hard work, and a decent salary, hard work for benefits that are just right,” said Reverend Johnson.

Organizers say having a service like this, is even more important at this time of year.

“It’s Christmas and Christ came that we may be blessed in health, in peace,” said Reverend McKinley.

It is likely that workers will continue to strike through the holidays. Organizers hope Thursday’s service gave the strikers a boost, making it easier for them to be away from their homes and families.

“It’s very hard for their families ,” said Mark Emanatian. “There’s times where it’s sort of lonely when you’re out here, so it’s important to raise up people’s spirits.”

Reverend McKinley thinks spirits were lifted Thursday, through song, comradery, and hope.

“We’re here to support ‘em, encourage ‘em and let them know that their cause is right and justice will prevail,” said Reverend McKinley.