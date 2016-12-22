Man accused of crashing stolen fire department SUV arrested

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man has been arrested after he’s accused of stealing a fire department’s SUV, leading police on a chase, and crashing the vehicle.

New York State Police say they spotted 22-year-old Roscoe Quint drive the Schodack Landing Fire Department vehicle in Stuyvesant without tail lights.

When they tried to stop him, he sped away and eventually lost control of the SUV on a curve. He then rolled the vehicle into an embankment and Amtrak tracks.

Quint was ejected and fled on foot before he was caught.

Quint was transported to Albany Medical Center where he was treated and released.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail.

He could face additional charges.