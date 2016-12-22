Man accused of breaking into home, assaulting two people

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Saratoga County man is facing a felony charge for allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting two people.

On December 17, officers were called to a reported home invasion on Dayton Drive.

Police say Wayne Rogers, 32, was enraged over texts in reference to a lovers quarrel and went into the home looking for the person who was texting.

During the confrontation, police say Rogers was stabbed in the chest and was treated at Albany Medical Center for a punctured lung.

He was released on the 20th and was arraigned on a felony burglary charge.

Other charges are not expected because police say Rogers was injured in self-defense.