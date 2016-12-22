John McKenna IV military courtesy room unveiled at Albany International Airport

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new place at Albany International Airport will serve as a place for military members who are traveling through the area.

It was dedicated in memory of a local marine who was killed in the line of duty overseas.

On Thursday, a check presentation was made at the John J. McKenna IV military courtesy room on the third floor of the main terminal.

Accepting the donation was the father of Marine Captain John McKenna III.

Captain McKenna was from Clifton Park and was killed in 2006 while serving in Iraq.

The room is stocked with things like snacks and video games. When service members are stuck overnight, they have some comforts to rely on.