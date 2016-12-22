Girl with autism sings powerful rendition of ‘Hallelujah’

UK (ABC 7) — A 10-year-old girl with special needs has touched the world with her powerful rendition of “Hallelujah.”

Kaylee Rodgers, who has autism and ADHD, stood in front of the members of the Killard House Special School’s choir as she passionately sang the cherished hit single.

According to ITV, the “video was recorded as part of the school’s Christmas show and only made it online because Kaylee was too ill to perform live as the lead singer at a church carol service.”

Facebook user Nichola Martin shared the video on December 18, where it has received over 200,000 views.

“Absolutely stunning, if this doesn’t inspire you I don’t [sic] think anything will,” commented one Facebook user.

“Beautiful voice and the choir were brilliant,” another Facebook user commented. “Hats off to special needs teachers all over who produce these concerts that leave all of us in tears of pride and joy and sometimes laughter.”

Kaylee spoke with ITV about her joy from singing the song. “It was really amazing how many views I got … I just loved doing it.”

Colin Millar, principal of Killard House, also expressed how proud he was of Kaylee.

“To stand and perform in front of an audience is amazing,” Millar told ITV. “It takes a lot of effort on Kaylee’s part.”