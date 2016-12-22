Feds: NY pension official bribed with prostitutes, drugs

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – The Feds say strippers, Cocaine, and a $17,000 watch were all bribes in a pay for play scheme involving State Employee pension money.

Under the indictment that was unsealed Wednesday, Navnoor Kang is accused of steering billions of dollars of business to broker-dealers who bribed him with luxury vacations, drugs, cash, and more.

Kang is a former Portfolio Manager for the New York State Common Retirement Fund, the third largest pension fund in the country.

Kang’s attorney says her client is not guilty and looks forward to his day in court.