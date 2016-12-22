Feds: NY pension official bribed with prostitutes, drugs

By Published:
kang

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – The Feds say strippers, Cocaine, and a $17,000 watch were all bribes in a pay for play scheme involving State Employee pension money.

Under the indictment that was unsealed Wednesday, Navnoor Kang is accused of steering billions of dollars of business to broker-dealers who bribed him with luxury vacations, drugs, cash, and more.

Kang is a former Portfolio Manager for the New York State Common Retirement Fund, the third largest pension fund in the country.

Kang’s attorney says her client is not guilty and looks forward to his day in court.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s