EPA responds to Hudson River cleanup findings

Web Staff Published: Updated:
FILE - In this May 7, 2015, file photo, crews perform dredging work along the upper Hudson River in Waterford, N.Y. Long after the last dredging barge leaves the upper Hudson River, scientists will track the slow fade in contamination levels. General Electric Co. expects to finish this year removing some 2.7 million cubic yards of contaminated river sediment under its landmark Superfund agreement with the federal Environmental Protection Agency. After six years of digging, crews will have removed most of the PCBs on the river bottom discharged decades ago from two GE plants upriver. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)
FILE - In this May 7, 2015, file photo, crews perform dredging work along the upper Hudson River in Waterford, N.Y. Long after the last dredging barge leaves the upper Hudson River, scientists will track the slow fade in contamination levels. General Electric Co. expects to finish this year removing some 2.7 million cubic yards of contaminated river sediment under its landmark Superfund agreement with the federal Environmental Protection Agency. After six years of digging, crews will have removed most of the PCBs on the river bottom discharged decades ago from two GE plants upriver. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Environmental Protection Agency has responded to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation’s findings on the Hudson River PCB cleanup, saying the DEC failed to protect human health and the environment.

The EPA is now calling on the DEC to investigate the lower Hudson River and continue sampling for PCB’s in the river.

The DEC sent a letter in response Thursday, saying it will take the recommendations into consideration. The DEC says it strongly disagrees with the EPA’s findings, saying they “failed to recognize the importance of supporting environmental decisions with sound science.”

The DEC also accused the EPA of ignoring contamination sites in the lower Hudson, including Harbor at Hastings.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s