EPA responds to Hudson River cleanup findings

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Environmental Protection Agency has responded to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation’s findings on the Hudson River PCB cleanup, saying the DEC failed to protect human health and the environment.

The EPA is now calling on the DEC to investigate the lower Hudson River and continue sampling for PCB’s in the river.

The DEC sent a letter in response Thursday, saying it will take the recommendations into consideration. The DEC says it strongly disagrees with the EPA’s findings, saying they “failed to recognize the importance of supporting environmental decisions with sound science.”

The DEC also accused the EPA of ignoring contamination sites in the lower Hudson, including Harbor at Hastings.