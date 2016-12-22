DOT stressing snow plow safety after serious Northway accident

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Following a serious winter weather accident on the Northway involving a snow plow Thursday morning, State Dot and Colonie Highway Department officials are stressing the importance safe driving habits this winter.

Colonie DPW Operations Supervisor Bill Neeley says drivers must be aware of weather conditions and snow plow trucks.

“I know everybody these days is in a hurry, again slow down,” said Neeley. “The safest place to be is behind the plow.”

He says every plot has a driver and a wing man, allowing another set of eyes to plot drivers can also look out for other drivers.

Neeley says drivers should keep a good amount of distance between their own car the plow truck.

“I wouldn’t recommend any closer than 75 feet, because you don’t know if that plow has to stop or back up,” said Neeley. “People don’t probably realize that a loaded plow truck weighs from 50 to 65 thousand pounds, so the car is not going to win the battle if the two hit.”

Neeley says the metal bodies of cars are like tin foil compared to the steel of a truck’s front and side plows.

According to Neeley and New York State DOT Spokesman Bryan Viggiani, drivers should never pass a plow.

This year the state expects to use its new tow plows, which are larger, with blades twice the size of the older models.

“Even if you do get around the plow, you’re now driving right into potentially uncleared road,” said Viggiani.

Neeley says it doesn’t matter whether there’s an inch of 18 inches of snow on the ground, plows always have the right of way.

Distracted driving is always a concern, but officials say winter weather conditions compound that worry. When driving on slippery roads a look away from the road can spell disaster.

“You’re looking at your phone, you look up and the car in front of you is stopped, you’re not going to be able to stop on a dime in snow and ice,” said Viggiani. “It’s dangerous.”

The DOT says they have not had to use the new tow plows in our area yet, but will break them out if a major storm hits the area.