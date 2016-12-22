Couple accused of stealing packages from Queensbury home

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people they say stole several packages from a home.

Police say on Monday, Trent Watson, 18, was working on a construction site in the development of Burnt Ridge when he noticed a UPS truck making a delivery at a nearby property.

After finishing work, Watson is accused of picking up his girlfriend 21-year-old Sonya Petrazzuolo to steal the packages from the home.

Police say they backed into the victim’s driveway, rang the doorbell, and stole several packages after determining that no one was home.

The homeowner’s security surveillance system was able to capture images that police were able to use to identify the suspects.

Some of the stolen property was recovered.

Both Watson and Petrazzuolo was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.

Petrazzuolo was issued an appearance ticket.

Watson was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility without bail.