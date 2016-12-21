YouTube star says he was kicked off Delta flight for speaking Arabic

LONDON (NEWS10) – A YouTube star says he was kicked off a Delta flight on Wednesday for speaking Arabic.

Adam Saleh, best known for his viral prank videos, says he was escorted off the plane after passengers heard him speaking Arabic to his mom on the phone.

Vocativ reports that passengers on the aircraft, traveling from London to New York, felt uncomfortable and called flight attendants.

“I spoke a word in a different language and you feel uncomfortable?” Saleh said in a video published on Facebook. “I can’t believe it. I can’t believe my eyes.”

You can watch the full exchange on his Facebook Page. The video contains some graphic language at the end.

Delta released a statement saying:

“Two customers were taken off the flight and later rebooked after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort. We’re conducting a full review to understand what transpired. We are taking allegations of discrimination very seriously; our culture requires treating others with respect.”

Saleh said they were able to find another flight to New York City on a different airline.