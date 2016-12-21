VT police looking for missing woman last seen in Pownal

Published:
sarah-dugre-missing-1

POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont police are looking for a missing 32-year-old woman from the Town of Pownal.

Sarah Dugre was last seen Dec. 14 in the Town of Pownal. She is believed to be with a friend at this time, but she has not made contact with friends and family since.

It is unknown where Sarah may have gone.

Dugre is described as a 5’3” white female, with brown hair and hazel eyes, weighing approximately 145 pounds.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421.

