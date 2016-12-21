Sen. Schumer wraps up 62 county tour in New York

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senator Chuck Schumer has wrapped up his tour of all 62 New York counties for the 18th year in a row.

His last stop was the Columbia County City of Hudson where he is demanding that CSX transfer a key parcel to the city.

Schumer wants CSX to work with the city as the local development corporation presses ahead on a redevelopment project.

The city wants to turn a former factory into a multi-use residential and retail space, but CSX owns part of the property needed for access points, parking lots and roads.

