MURMANSK, Russia (NEWS10) – A Russian deep sea fisherman captured a photo of a fish with dagger-like teeth.

Roman Fedorstov posted a picture of the fish on his Twitter account.

According to the Moscow Times, Fedorstov works on a trawler out of a port in Northwest Russia and began sharing his finds on social media earlier this year.

You can see some of his other remarkable catches on his Flickr profile.