Push to get ride-sharing services in Capital Region continues

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The push to bring ride sharing to the Capital Area and beyond continues. Drafted legislation is circulating the Capitol this week, but local cab drivers want to have a say in the law.

A source inside the Capitol sent NEWS10 ABC’s Ayla Ferrone the 22-page document that has been drafted up. Even though regular session is just two weeks away, this could be the reason lawmakers are back here as early as next week.

The Capital Region could soon see ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft taking to the streets.

“We invite the competition, but we need to have that level-playing field and we need to protect the public,” said David Manny, President of Black and White Taxi in Troy.

Manny is not worried about job security, but he does want the system to be safe.

“We’re not against Uber,” Manny said. “We want to make sure that it’s done right for our clients.”

He says the best way to do that is with fingerprint background checks.

“It is the best way to qualify a driver, to make sure that he has no background issues at all,” Manny said.

That safety measure is included in the most recent drafted legislation along with insurance policy requirements and fare transparency.

“Very convenient, no cash or trade in hand,” Manny said. “It’s a great service.”

Assemblyman Steve McLaughlin supports ride-sharing in upstate New York, but agrees it needs to be safe.

“I think you want to make sure not only the passengers are safe, but you want to make sure the drivers are safe as well,” McLaughlin said.

He says although ride-sharing companies might not want to front the cost for fingerprinting upfront, he thinks it’s a good idea.

“In the long run, it may save them a lot of heartache and legal fees and bad press down the road,” McLaughlin said.

Lawmakers could be back for a special session as early as next week, but that would come at a cost to taxpayers. Regular session starts in just two weeks and McLaughlin says this bill can wait.

“Nothing that I’ve seen proposed is earth shattering or absolutely needs to be done,” McLaughlin said.

Manny agrees that this is something that shouldn’t be rushed.

“I don’t think you should ever rush anything when it comes to spending money or lawmakers salaries,” Manny said. “I think open discussions and full debate is where we should be.”

Fingerprint background checks are just part of what’s in this drafted bill. It could still be amended before it makes it to a vote.

Read the draft bill.