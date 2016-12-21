Police: Man resisted arrest after obstructing deputies directing traffic

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady man allegedly resisted arrest at the Momentive plant on Wednesday.

According to police, 43-year-old Todd Robbins physically obstructed Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputies while they attempted to direct traffic. He then took an aggressive posture toward the deputies and physically resisted arrest, police said.

Robbins was charged with Menacing in the Third Degree, Resisting Arrest and Obstruction of Governmental Administration.

He is scheduled to appear in Waterford Town Court at a later date.

