MOHAWK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local man is recovering after he says he was tied up and beaten for two hours.

The victim called 9-1-1 from Highway 5 in the Town of Mohawk on Dec. 15. He told police that a man he knew, Brett Insogna, stole his credit card, money check book and his car.

Police caught up with Insogna in Onondaga County on Dec. 19 and he was brought back to Montgomery County. He’s facing several charges including robbery and assault.