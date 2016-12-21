Police arrest bowling alley owner accused of sharing child pornography

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bethlehem police arrested a local man accused of possessing and disseminating child pornography.

Police said they were contacted by a Bethlehem parent who said their kid was sent an image of child pornography through social media.

After an investigation, police arrested Marvin Sontz, 61, of Delmar, on Tuesday. Sontz is the co-owner of Del Lanes Bowling Alley in Delmar. He also co-owns East Greenbush Bowling Center and an alley in North Carolina.

Sontz was charged with Dissemination of Indecent Material to Minors in the First Degree, Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was arraigned and sent to the Albany County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Local parents said they were shocked by the news of his arrest.

“Never ever, ever had an issue here,” Jessica Bebo said. “Love it here. My kids love it here. I love it here.”

Bebo’s kids have been bowling in a league at Del Lanes for years. She was surprised to learn of the charges against Sontz.

“He’s very, very good with the kids,” she said. “They’re close to him, and they trust him.”

Police are now trying to identify the individual who is depicted in the image of child pornography. The child is not believed to be local.

“We have not identified the individual that’s in the pornographic image,” Bethlehem Police Commander Adam Hornick said. “We do not believe that it is somebody local.”

Del Lanes Bowling Alley released the following statement:

Given the charges filed against Mr. Sontz, he has been banned from all operations and physical locations until this matter is resolved. Del Lanes primary concern is the safety and well-being of our youth and customers.

The Bethlehem Central School District also informed parents that Sontz was a coach of the boys’ bowling team for several years. He most recently worked during the 2014-15 season. The boys’ and girls’ teams also practice and compete at Del Lanes.

The district said: “No activities will be scheduled at Del Lanes for the foreseeable future.”

Police also said there is no indication of any criminal activity occurring at Del Lanes in connection to the case.

Bethlehem police ask that parents speak to their children to determine if anyone else has had inappropriate contact or correspondences with Sontz.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Bethlehem Police Department at (518) 439-9973.