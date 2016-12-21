Penalties for skipping tolls in NY strengthened

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new push is beginning to make sure all drivers using New York highways pay their tolls.

In January, new DMV regulations will take effect with anyone with three toll violations over the course of five years could have their vehicle’s registration suspended.

The state plans to deploy 150 state troopers at MTA bridges and tunnels to hold people accountable if they break the law.

These steps are being taken as the MTA moves to open road, cashless, and automatic tolling.

A way to avoid the trouble is to get an E-Z Pass.

A new TV ad is set to air encouraging New Yorkers to sign up for the system.