Officers have reaction after being exposed to fentanyl-laced heroin

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Capital Region police chief and another officer went out on a call for a man inside a Dunkin Donuts restroom, but that call landed them both in the hospital.

The Green Island Police chief says he and a Watervliet officer were responding to a call for a man who had entered a Dunkin Donuts on Lower Hudson Ave, gone into a restroom, and hadn’t come out for an extended time. They ended up being exposed to a highly potent form of heroin.

He says they had to break into the restroom where they found a man, later identified as Alan Shepard, of Vermont. On the floor, the chief says were bags of heroin and several needles.

“We immediately had a reaction,” Chief Christopher Parker said. “I started getting dizzy. I wasn’t talking right for a couple minutes.”

Parker says the highly potent fentanyl-laced heroin was likely still in the air, and that’s how they became sick. They were observed at a local hospital and are okay.

It’s a growing concern he says. It’s scary because public restrooms have become a common place for addicts to use drugs, and anyone, including a child, could have come in contact with it.

Shepard was remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $15,000 bail.

According to police, the incident is similar to other ones in the Capital Region.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency.