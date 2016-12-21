Man driving with damaged car, flat tire arrested for possessing heroin

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State police in Clifton Park arrested a man driving a damaged vehicle with a flat tire after finding heroin inside the car.

Police say they saw Brett Maguire, 25, of Ballston Lake slowly driving a damaged vehicle with a flat tire.

While interviewing Maguire, police found drug paraphernalia and located heroin and hypodermic needles inside the vehicle.

Maguire was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, and was issued numerous tickets.

He was given an appearance ticket to return to court at a later date.