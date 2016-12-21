Man asks 11-year-old girl if he can shovel her driveway, attempts to entice her

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is now in jail after he’s accused of enticing an 11-year-old girl.

It happened when a male, later identified as Anthony Ward, knocked on the door of the victim’s door and asked if he could shovel their driveway.

He then asked if any parents were home.

He then attempted to get her outside and to his truck, but the door was shut and the suspect left quickly as a passenger in a truck, according to the Springboro Police Department.

Officers later stopped a silver Chevy truck matching the suspect vehicle and subsequently arrested Anthony Ward.

He is currently being held at the Warren County Jail on charges of criminal child enticement, aggravated trespassing and parole violation.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m. on Thursday.