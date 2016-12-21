Man accused of raping UAlbany student pleads not guilty

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man accused of making his way into a dorm at SUNY Albany and raping a student faced a judge Wednesday morning.

Franklin Casatelli, 25, pleaded not guilty to the five count indictment against him.

Cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom Wednesday morning, but Casatelli approached the bench in his yellow Albany County jumpsuit. The five count indictment revealed some new information.

It alleges that back on Oct. 23, early in the morning, Casatelli, who isn’t a student at UAlbany and never had been, somehow made his way into the Dutch Quad, a secured residence hall.

Prosecutors say he then went into one of the dorm rooms and raped a 19-year-old girl. The student told police she woke up to Casatelli in her bed assaulting her, and that when she confronted him, he took off.

After reading through the indictment, it showed he’s also accused of trying to break into a second dorm room in the Dutch Quad that same night.

He’s charged with felony rape, felony burglary, two counts of attempted burglary and criminal trespassing. Although he was arrested in late October, the grand jury didn’t indict him until just last week.

Casatelli’s attorney says that gave them a lot of time to complete their own investigation and build a strong case in his client’s defense.

“My investigation has revealed that he is not guilty, overcharged, [and] based on our investigation and proof, I believe that will become very evident,” Defense Attorney Jim Tyner said.

A date has not yet been set for his next court appearance but NEWS10 ABC will continue to stay on top of this story and make sure we’re there when it happens.

In the meantime, Judge Carter sent him back to county jail without bail.