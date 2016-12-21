Man accused of forcing his way into apartment, sexually assaulting woman sentenced

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday in court, David Sinkler says in court he apologizes for breaking into an apartment complex forcing a 65-year-old woman into oral sex.

He’ll spend 22 years in prison for it. Some neighbors say the fear has never subsided.

“I want to apologize to the victim on behalf of my actions that were very uncalled for,” Sinkler said.

Uncalled for, that’s how Sinkler describes his violent attack on a woman last February. Assistant District aAttorney John Carson calls it something far worse.

“Stories like David Sinkler are the type of stories that cause concern in the community, people see someone they don’t know and they walk across the street and David Sinkler is the embodiment of why people make those decisions,” Carson explained.

The 22-year-old will spend the next 22 years of his life in prison. Ever since he broke into an apartment complex and raped an elderly woman, Patricia Padgett who lives there too, has been on edge.

“I’m happy that he’s been sentenced but I’m still kind of scared,” Padgett said.

When the crime was committed back in February, outrage ensued over an apparent lack of security. The door was fixed shortly after and on Wednesday, it was locked tight but Padgett remains cautious.

“If I get a ride home at night, they wait for me,” Padgett said.

The ADA says the scariest part of the attack is that it was totally random. Sinkler didn’t know the victim.

“This is the stuff out of TVs and movies,” Carson added. “These are not the types of cases that a district attorney sees that frequently.”

Sinkler has a history of preying on women. He was convicted of rubbing his genitals on a woman at a water park and exposing himself in a public library, a pattern of behavior that escalated to violence and has now been interrupted by the justice system.

“He could do it to somebody else, it could have been me,” Padgett said.

Sinkler cannot have contact with the victim for 30 years and will face 20 years of probation when he’s released.