Layoffs continue in Troy budget battle

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello says nine positions have officially been eliminated.

Positions that are being eliminated include deputy corp counsel, community service officer, and a man who planned concerts and events at Powers Park.

The city council and the mayor came together last week and compromised on a budget that includes a 14 percent property tax.

That’s over the tax cap, but much lower than the 28 percent tax the city was looking at.

Other city jobs and services are also on the chopping block, including Troy’s Emergency Response Team.

More meetings could happen between the mayor and city council after the first of the year.

