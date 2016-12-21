Donations increase for local Salvation Army after Cowboys player jumps in red kettle

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Salvation Army in Albany saw a boost in donations after an NFL player jumped into a red kettle during a game on Sunday.

Jamessy Jean-Pierre will be the first to say how he feels about the Dallas Cowboys.

“I’m not a big Cowboys fan,” he said. “I want the Giants to sweep them, honestly.”

The New York City native has lived in Albany for two years. For the holidays, he donates his time at the Walmart on Route 9 in Latham as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army.

Hey @EzekielElliott! Your TD celebration has boosted donations across the country, including here in Albany! Details tonight on @WTEN pic.twitter.com/Tig8IiFMfv — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) December 22, 2016

“I was going through tough times, and I moved from NYC to Albany,” he explained. “And it’s like actually seeing people a lot and ringing the bell helped clear my mind a lot. And sometimes when you do a good thing, and you realize how good it is, it boosts your own spirit.”

Jean-Pierre said he believes in what the Red Kettle campaign is doing – raising money to help those in need.

“People walk up to me, like, ‘You’re freezing; you’re freezing,’” he said. “But the thing about it is if one person freezes, but they raise a lot of donations, I’m satisfied.”

Alfonso Clark is also a bell ringer at the Route 9 Walmart.

“It’s been real busy, and this is a blessing because it goes to people who need it,” he said.

Clark said there has always been plenty of donations, but there has been a big boost since Sunday when Cowboys running back Ezekial Elliott scored a touchdown and celebrated by jumping into a red kettle on the field.

Clark loved it.

“I hope somebody else jumps into the bucket this Sunday,” he said. “How about that? Could be a tradition.”

And what about Jean-Pierre? He hadn’t seen the video, yet. When NEWS10 ABC showed him the clip, even he was a fan, if just for the moment.

“That’s a good thing, though,” he said.

As for Elliott, he donated $21,000 to the Salvation Army after the celebration in honor of his jersey number.