Amsterdam police looking for missing teen last seen Sunday

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Amsterdam police are looking for a 17-year-old female last seen on Sunday in the Amsterdam area.

Brittany Barnoksi is described as being black, 5’5”, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Barnoski was last seen wearing gray sweatpants. Police say she may be in the Schenectady or Albany area.

They say she may also be in the company of Anibal Madera, also known as Moe, who is wanted out of Albany for being a parole absconder.

Anyone that may have any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the City of Amsterdam Police Department at 518-842-1100, or infopd@amsterdampd.com.