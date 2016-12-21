Albany Police investigating early morning shooting on 2nd Street

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened in the area of 392 Second Street.

The call came in just before 6am on Wednesday.

Police confirm that a 46-year-old male was shot in the arm and the leg. He was treated by medical personnel and then taken to Albany Med.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police have been going door to door to see what people in the area may have heard or seen.

Investigators were also scene checking second floor windows of the home.

There are no suspects at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.