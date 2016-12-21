Albany Mission gets ready for Christmas Day meal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital City Rescue Mission is getting ready for Christmas Day.

Preparations began in the kitchen Wednesday to feed more than 3,500 individuals on the holiday. It takes dozens of volunteers and four full days to ready 1,500 pounds of ham, 1,000 pounds of yams, 30 trays of stuffing and all the fixings.

Susan Jones and her husband, Perry, run the mission. She says all are welcome and no one is ever turned away.

“We invite the whole community in,” Susan Jones, Director of Development for Capital City Rescue Mission said. “If somebody is hungry, if somebody is homeless, if they’re just lonely, if they’re addicted, if they just want some company.”

The mission also holds Christmas Mass and every single adult and child who joins them on Christmas Day also leaves with a gift.