After 40 years with National Guard, officer lands final flight

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bringing in the plane one last time, a local chief is finally going home to his family for good.

As Chief Robert Wold lands, he walks away from his plane and 40 years of decorated service, but he walks towards a new life with his family.

“It’s bittersweet, I think back to all the times the mission took me away from them, and so now it’s bringing me back home to them,” Chief Warrant Officer 5 Wold said. “It’s the way it should be.”

The C-12 aircraft was greeted by a ceremonial spray of water from Albany Airport fire trucks. The chief was greeted by a long line of grateful colleagues.

“He helped a lot of young warrant officers become successful in their careers in that job also, so he’s going to be missed,” Chief Warrant Officer 5 Chuck Rodda added.

Chief Wold logged more than 6,000 hours in the air throughout his career. He joined the U.S. Army as a helicopter repairman, then became a test pilot. He served in Iraq and responded to Tropical Storms Irene, Lee, and Superstorm Sandy. All those experiences culminated Wednesday in his final flight.

“I think it’s a really quick flash of the hundreds of flights that occurred previously and all the people that made it possible because it’s a team, right?” Chief Wold said.

For now, Chief Wold and his wife plan to retire in his home state of Wisconsin.